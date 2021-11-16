Ludington was recognized for the quality of its water fluoridation for the 13th consecutive year Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 1,292 water systems in 28 states earned its Water Fluoridation Quality Award. Ludington has earned the award every year since 2009.
“It’s exciting stuff,” said Jamie Hockemeyer, superintendent of the Ludington Water Treatment Plant.
Fluoride is added to water to prevent tooth decay. The process is named by the CDC as one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 1900s.
Water systems earn the CDC's award by consistently keeping fluoride levels to 0.7 milligrams per liter of water, per the CDC’s recommendation.
“Doing that really helps, especially those residents that may not have access to regular dental visits,” Hockemeyer said.
Fluoridating water can also result in economic savings. A study cited by the CDC estimated that the nation’s fluoridated population saved $32.19 per capita in prevented dental work in 2013.
Michigan “consistently exceeds” a national target of 77.1 percent of the population being on a fluoridated public water supply, according to Alexis Travis, senior deputy director for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Public Health Administration.
“These awards from the CDC recognize Michigan’s commitment to community water fluoridation, which is the most cost effective and efficient way of preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime and benefits all residents,” Travis stated in a press release.