Kindergarteners at Ludington Elementary School were dancing and moving around as Kendra Gibson led them in a physical activity to wind down the one of five 30-minute Show Me Nutrition sessions on Tuesday.
Gibson, a nutrition instructor with Michigan State University Extension, has been teaching the kindergarten students about nutrition for the past five weeks.
The program not only teaches nutrition but also includes some sort of physical activity, according to Gibson.
“We always do at least five minutes of an activity,” she said. “We usually start with some focus and end with getting some energy out.”
Gibson and the 21 students in Stephanie Stowe’s classroom played a game that coincided with the Show Me Nutrition, using the My Plate chart, which is similar to the food pyramid. Each student received a card that depicted a fruit, grain, vegetable, or a protein or a dairy product, with some sort of physical activity on it. Each individual student had to decide what food group the picture fell into, if it was an activity the whole group had to perform that activity before going back to the game.
“The curriculum is all standardized,” Gibson said. “And that allows the Extension to show behavior changes in food habits and physical activity because of the duration of the program.”
Other group activities have included taste testing and exploring. Gibson said when each student got to vote on what was their favorite food.
During the past five weeks the students have tried a variety of foods. They made sandwiches out of crackers, and tried different vegetables.
“We are just exploring healthy eating,” Gibson said.
Students are learning what foods fall where on My Plate and the students are learning how to identify those foods by what category they fall into, she said.
Gibson spends about 30 minutes with each kindergarten classroom during the week. On Tuesday she had five classes and will return today for three more she said.
“We have so much fun,” she said. “We are showing that food can be fun and students can try new food and be courageous about that. The kids know if they don’t like something that that’s OK.”
She said the point is to be open to trying things that are different, or trying out new ways to enjoy foods they thought they didn’t like.
“It opens them up to eating healthier versus rules about foods or foods that are good and bad,” Gibson said. “All food has a place on the plate; it’s just exposing them to different things.”
Gibson is also currently teaching nutrition at Mason County Eastern and will soon begin teaching it at Mason County Central.