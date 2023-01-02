As Ludington Elementary School hits the one-year anniversary of its grand opening, staff, students and parents are still getting to know the new facility and what it has to offer.
Devon Hernandez has two children attending LES. She stated her children have really enjoyed attending the new school.
“My daughter, Avianna, 10, went last year for half of fourth grade and now she is in fifth,” Hernandez said. “Cienna is at the new school for the first time this year and she is 4 and in preschool.”
Hernandez stated that one of the benefits of having one school for preschool through to fifth-grade students is that she doesn’t need to make multiple stops in the morning or at pickup.
“The new school has allowed both of my children to attend the same school,” she said. “It is much easier to transport them.”
Since her younger daughter is attending LES for the first time, Hernandez stated that her youngest doesn’t have anything to compare the school to, but her older daughter stated that there is something she does miss.
“Avianna misses the big playgrounds,” Hernandez said. “The gym, there’s more kids, new friends and just the newness of it all is what she really likes about the new building.”
Hernandez said she feels the staff is doing its best, but she also knows there are things that will continue to be worked out.
“I think everyone did a great job getting the building up and running as well as getting the kids settled” she said. “From a parent perspective, the pickup is still not going great. The roundabout has cars lined up in it for pickup which makes it hard to exit.”
She stressed that she believes teachers have done a “great job” and that the kids are “taken care of, which is what is most important.” But she said she wishes boots had been installed upon opening, stating it “would have created a more secure environment.”
Along with the parents, staff are also still getting used to the school’s layout, routines and working with others who weren’t in their previous building.
Teacher Zack Korienek moved into the building last January as a kindergarten teacher transitioning from Lakeview. In the fall, he moved to third grade, where he knew some of the other teachers, but not all of them.
“Part of the reason I was willing to take the leap and move to third grade was because of the ability to stay connected with the teachers who had become close friends of mine at Lakeview,” Korienek said. “This was made possible by being in the new building as previously a move to third grade meant going to a new building. I could not have asked for a better team to work with. They have made that transition much easier.”
Korienek stated that the occasional problems that popped up during his transition were dealt with very quickly.
“I have enjoyed the move to the new building,” he said. “I feel like the first year has gone relatively well. Sure, there were several things we all had to adjust to or figure out but this move was an exercise in patience and I think overall it has been a success.”
Moving a large group of students mid-year was always a concern for the staff at LES, but Korienek said he was impressed with how well his kindergarten students, along with the older students, adjusted to the move.
“I am surprised at how well the kids have transitioned and embraced the move to LES,” he said. “Moving in the middle of the school year was not an easy thing to do and I think the kids did extremely well with that transition. Now that we are a year in, I think many students are settled into the new building and are taking advantage of the opportunities the building has created for them.”
Emily Kanine, K-2 art teacher, said she’s had a great experience in the new school. She enjoys finally having her own classroom, which has been a dream of hers since she started teaching in 2004.
“To come into one classroom, where all the supplies are in one place, has saved time on preparation and stress of running back and forth between buildings for materials and supplies,” she said.
Kanine stated that having the opportunity to collaborate with the entire elementary staff has been great. She also is happy she can see her old students as well.
“It is really fun to meet and be able to collaborate with all the elementary specials teachers,” she said. “We have a great team that is willing to help each other with projects. I feel less isolated at the new school. It has been really nice to have a fellow art teacher right next door to me. I really enjoy our conversations and collaborations on projects, ideas and sharing supplies. It is also really fun seeing past students again.”
Because of the size of the new school, Kanine said she doesn’t get to see teachers as much as she did when she was in the other buildings, but overall the move has been positive.
“It has been a wonderful adjustment,” she said. “It took some time to figure out classroom routines in the new space. It was nice this fall starting the school year having worked through some of those issues and problems.”
Superintendent Kyle Corlett started his journey with the Ludington Area School District just before LES opened. He said the experience has been great for his family.
He said things were “a little rough” at first due to logistical challenges, but as things settled it became a “huge blessing.”
“We love living in the community and our kids really enjoy going to school here,” Corlett said. “I am incredibly thankful for a supportive school board and strong administrative team.”
Corlett said that having the new elementary school as one central location for all preschool through fifth-grade students has really opened up a lot of opportunities for staff and students.
“It makes it easier for grade-level teams to meet, to share resources, and support each other,” he said, adding that the new building provides “a safe space that supports learning.”
“The first year has been great overall. With any major projects, you find minor things that need to be adjusted, such as adding more lights to the playground. But overall, it has been really beneficial having everyone in one building.”
As staff and students continue to settle into the new building, Corlett is excited for the middle school and high school buildings to receive some much-needed updates.
“We’re adding new classrooms for O.J. and LHS, as well as new offices,” he said. “The classrooms are also all getting remodeled and a new heating system is getting installed. Having new secure entrances and new electronic locks on all of the doors will really improve safety. The new parking lot layout will also improve safety. I know the students are looking forward to having the older bathrooms and locker rooms remodeled. I think overall, students and staff will enjoy having an updated facility, especially one with an improved heating system.”
With the construction underway for the middle school and high school, those at LES are finally settling into their routines and principal Katie Eisinger stated that she is still amazed on how well everyone has come together to make the building feel so cohesive.
“The staff have been absolutely remarkable with this process,” she said. “Each of the individual buildings were all amazing in their own ways. Our challenge has been drawing on those qualities while still working to create a new way of doing things.
“Staff were instrumental in developing the plans for LES through our councils and committees prior to the move and continue to be instrumental in developing the LES way. We have some of the most dedicated and caring educators in the field and (we) can’t thank them enough for all of their hard work.”
She said her hope for the year is that the “LES way” will continue to grow, “making us the best that we can be.”
“Ludington is an amazing school district that has so much to offer our students,” Eisinger said. “We also live in such a caring and generous community that we look forward to building and sustaining partnerships with the various organizations. It’s really about how we can continue to foster an environment that helps each student to reach their maximum potential.”