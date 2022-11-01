PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Every year across the country, schools host fundraisers for different needs or wants not funded through yearly budgets. Ludington Elementary School is no different, but this year, it wanted to raise money a little differently.
Instead of the typical wrapping paper fundraiser or selling candy bars, LES decided that its annual Parent-Teacher Committee fundraiser wasn’t going to focus around selling anything. Instead the committee turned the fundraiser into a class vs. class competition dubbed “Party Like Animals.” The name for the fundraiser was based on LES having animal mascots for each grade level.
“Our LES PTC group is vital in supporting several of our elementary school initiatives,” Ludington superintendent Kyle Corlett said. “Specifically, their support of our positive behavior interventions and supports means a lot to our students and staff.
“Their fundraising makes it possible to purchase the prizes students earn by demonstrating good behavior such as respect. I know my kids really enjoy earning O-Bucks and then spending them at the O-Store, which is filled with prizes funded by PTC fundraisers.”
The LES PTC has a lot of roles at the school and in order to complete those roles, many times they need money that they don’t currently have. The PTC provides funding for all school field trips, a variety of student apps, in-school assemblies, playground toys, and grants for teachers, among other things.
Each class at LES was given a special online code, where people could donate in hopes that that specific class would earn enough to be rewarded with one of the parties.
Classes that raised $750 won a popcorn and movie party, sponsored by Wesco; classes that raised $1,500 won the popcorn and movie, along with ice cream sundaes, sponsored by Lenz-Balder Insurance, Shelby State Bank and House of Flavors Restaurant; and classes that raised $2,000, won the previous parties, along with a silly string bonanza party. The class that raised the most money won a bowling party at Stix that will be held later this year.
“I co-chair the fundraising committee with Carrie Brandt, Jen Tooman and Katie Provenzano,” LES parent Amanda St. Hilaire said. “We each did our own part and worked hard on this together. I could not have done this without them. We all brought a special skill base to the table to make this a successful fundraiser. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together.”
Christine James’ third-graders were the overall winners of the fundraiser, raising enough money to go bowling and to participate in all three other parties. Sten Vaara’s fourth-grade class and Amy Schmidt’s kindergarten class were runners-up, raising enough money for each of their classes to participate in the three parties.
“I have to credit all the families and the kids for being so excited about it,” James said. “They definitely were excited when they knew we were on the leaderboard. There was a big push and everybody chimed in and helped out and I thought it was a great group effort. I thought it was nice that we all were working together and it wasn’t that the kids were competing against each other, we were competing with the other classes.”
LES principal Katie Eisinger stated that since the school met the goal set, Safe Harbor Credit Union and Metalworks were planning on covering the rest that wasn’t raised to meet the goal, but instead they have used the money for something else.
“Metalworks and Safe Harbor have helped us to level the playing field for some of our classes so their money is going to good use to help all the students get something good out of this experience,” Eisinger said. “I’m extremely grateful for the PTC and all the great things they do for us. They do so many things we wouldn’t be able to pull off in this building without them.
“Our school doesn’t pay anything for field trips. Yes we cover transportation, but the PTC pays the admission for 900 hundreds kids. We go on two field trips a year, one is paid for and one is a free opportunity. Our assemblies are usually $1,000 to a couple thousand dollars to get a speaker to come and we’re in Ludington, not by a bigger city and they pay for them to come here.
“They help to organize the parents who bring in supplies during our long conference days, so staff has food and other supplies. Everything costs money, so what we want is to level the playing field because we do have kids who come from all different backgrounds and we want to be able to remove the barriers for them to participate in these experiences.”
In the past, each elementary building would have its own PTC and its own fundraisers, but with the move and having more than 900 students in one building, fundraising can be overwhelming. With everyone together, it can make the opportunity a much bigger team effort, benefitting all the elementary students and families.
“I think now with all of the K-5 students under one roof, it makes it easier to want to help or jump on board with fundraising compared to previous years when each elementary school was kind of on their own island trying to raise their own funds for their specific school and needs,” Safe Harbor Credit Union President Adam Johnson said. “I know its cliché, but these students are our future, our current employees grew up and went to elementary schools here in the area, our employees’ children go to our elementary schools in the area, so I can’t think of a better place to invest time, energy, and money in our community than our new LES.”