PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington Elementary School had extra staff on hand Tuesday morning to help more than 1,000 preschool through fifth-grade students out of vehicles and to their appropriate playground areas prior to the start of school.
Security was seen in a variety of ways, from law enforcement to fifth-grade crossing guards. School personnel assisted the crossing guards at the crosswalks to help families with younger students to reach the school building safely.
Brian Dotson, third-fifth grade principal, and Katie Eisinger, kindergarten-second grade principal, agreed the morning drop-off went well.
“Drop-off went a little slower than we hoped, but it is our goal to continue to monitor, make changes and improve drop-off,” Dotson said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we get used to a new process.”
Superintendent Kyle Corlett was helping out where he could, along with several other members of the secondary administrative team.
“Everyone is excited to be here, and kids were thrilled to play on the new playgrounds and to see their new classrooms,” Corlett said. “It was nice — I was able to help out with unloading of cars. It was a good experience this morning.”
Hundreds of vehicles entered the school grounds, dropping off students at three different sites. The drop-off process will be looked at and tweaked several times before the week is out, but for the most part, Mark Boon of the high school administrative staff said he was pleased with the process.
“Safety patrollers know what they are doing,” Boon said as he helped the fifth-grade crossing guards. “I know that their parents know what to do. I think it will make it a lot easier. Maybe for the first couple of days we will want to have a few extra hands out here.”
Robert Burrell, a parent who walked his student to the main entrance of the lower elementary, said the drop-off process was a little hectic.
“It was a little crazy, but it is just the first day,” Burrell said. “I am sure in a couple days it will be running smoothly.”
Terra Stock said it was a little bit of an adjustment.
“I wasn’t fully sure of where to go at first, but it didn’t take long to figure out where to go,” she said. “Honestly, it went very smoothly. I have a kindergartner, Bailey Wilson, and they were unloading four cars at a time at their drop-off area.”
She said she was a little nervous because of the number of students.
“That is a lot of schools to mix together,” Stock said. “I wasn’t sure of how having such a large population in one building was going to go, but it seems like it is going to go just fine.”
Stock said Wilson was excited to be back at school.
“He is really happy to be back in school and seeing everybody,” she said. “He likes knowing that even though it is a new building, it’s all the same people. He is excited to see all of the new stuff.”
Avra Bowman, a fifth-grade crossing guard, was looking forward to seeing her new classroom.
Following the morning drop-off at the elementary school, police and members of the administration team discussed how things went and ways to make improvements.
School officials will be doing what they can to tweak drop-off areas as soon as today. Parents can help speed up the process by having their child or children ready to exit the vehicle as soon as it has safely come to a stop.
School officials remind parents when exiting the school grounds onto Jebavy Drive, there is not a left turn. Drivers must turn right onto Jebavy Drive.
A video of the drop off procedure is posted on the Ludington Area Schools website.