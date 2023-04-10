It sounded more like a construction site than a classroom Monday as Ludington Elementary School teacher Scott Andersen’s second-grade STEAM students pounded nails and drilling holes into blocks of wood to make birdhouses.
The project started last week when Andersen’s second-graders were introduced to a few tools like a tape measure.
Andersen said that had to measure a few lines to help lay out the template for the birdhouses.
He said this project was to help his students become more exposed to tools, what they are for and how to use them.
“That all stems from a project last year where I noticed many of his students did not know how to use a screwdriver,” he said.
In addition to tape measures the students also used a square to help make straight lines.
Andersen said the activity “gives them some … experience with tools that many of them probably have really never used before.”
He said the project is giving them real-life experiences they are going to need at some point in their lives.
“The earlier they learn about them the better off they will be,” Andersen said. “Last week the kids were really excited about just measuring things out. Today, … they’re enjoying it and it is something that they can take home with them.”
Andersen said the students are encouraged to take their birdhouses home and hang them in a tree.
“It’s something that will last and something that they can be proud of,” he said.
Andersen got a grant through the Oriole Foundation for the project, which included all the material and some tools for all 147 of the second-graders at Ludington Elementary School.