Second-graders in Scott Andersen’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) classroom were introduced to the Sphero Indi robot cars on Monday.
Andersen said the robots were purchased just prior to Christmas through a grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
Andersen, the K-2 STEAM teacher, said the robots are designed with younger students in mind.
“They are basically using a color tile on the floor that is setting up a code that the robot will follow and do a certain task,” he said.
Monday was the first day the second-graders were using the robots. They learned the basic functions of the robots, and how different colored tiles prompt them to perform different actions.
“We will start off fairly basic,” Andersen said. “Like the green tile means ‘go’ the red tile means ‘stop’ and eventually we will see that every one of those (colored) tiles performs a different function and we will try to program it to drive around someone by the end of the class.”
Toward the conclusion of the class students had to think about what tiles would achieve the goal of driving in a circle around a student.
Andersen said by going through that process students should begin to see the applications of the program.
He said the activity is more practical than other more abstract coding programs.
“We have done the Code.org. It’s on the computer screen and the students can watch it go, but this is more of that physical, hands-on approach to making it move, as opposed to watching it move on the computer,” he said. “That is the approach that we are going with these robots.
“This is very basic coding that will eventually lead them into the robots that they will use in grades 3-5, that they will actually code on iPads and put the code in place, more like they would do on Code.org, except the robot will carry out the code.”
Andersen has a couple of goals with the robots. One is to teach the kids problem solving; for example, trying to figure out what tiles will achieve the goal of driving in a circle around a fellow student.
Collaboration is the other goal Andersen is hoping to achieve with the project.
Because the students will be working in teams they will need to work together to make sure the robot can do the tasks that the students are asking it to do.
“That’s what’s great about this program — it gives students a chance to work together, and to work through issues that pop up,” Andersen said “It gets them engaged. They are excited to do it and as they go through they do learn those skills.”
Twelve robots were purchased with the GLE People Fund grant.
Andersen said he meets with each class in kindergarten through second grade once a week and throughout the next few weeks the kids will be working to increase their skills in working with the robots.