It’s the end of an era for Family Video, and for Ludington as well, as the movie-rental company is closing all of its physical locations and pivoting to an online-only model after 42 years in business.
The Ludington Family Video store — a former hotspot for families seeking weekend entertainment in the form of movies, games and memorabilia — is the last in the area with its doors still open, but come mid-February, the local store will be closing up shop as well.
The Family Video headquarters, located in Glenview, Illinois, announced it would be shutting down all physical locations in early January, according to Jessica Soller, manager of the Ludington store.
“I was informed of the closing Jan. 4, and the last day of rentals was Jan. 5,” Soller said. “We started the sell-off (merchandise) on Jan. 6.”
About 50 percent of the store’s inventory has already been sold, so the final day of business could indeed come sooner than the expected end date, which is sometime between Feb. 22 and 28.
Soller has been working for Family Video for about 10 years, and she said the news of the closure has been disheartening.
“Everyone is very depressed that the stores will close. Some (are) coming to the realization that their kids will grow up never being able to set foot inside of a video store,” Soller stated in an email. “Although I am hopeful that some small movie rental stores will still continue to exist. I have customers who do not have access to internet or credit cards who are now wondering how they will continue to source their entertainment.”
She said the stores in Whitehall and Manistee are already closed and vacant.
The reason for the closure had to do with the increasing popularity of streaming services, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted many industries and hindered the workforce.
Soller said there were company-wide problems with keeping longterm workers, and she said that difficulty was also seen at the local store.
“There were issues in maintaining employment within the company — that was obvious to me, as well — (and) a lack of employees due to health reasons and the limited amount of people applying,” she said.
As the pandemic wore on in 2020, store hours were reduced and fewer employees were needed, even after the store reopened following the initial stay-at-home executive order.
“It was a necessary change in hours to be able to try to regain the momentum needed to go back to a pre-COVID revenue stream, and at the Ludington store we were congratulated for doing so,” Soller said. “After we reopened, business was slow to start but increased for a moment — and then decreased again.”
Soller said the Ludington store was doing well among the company’s locations, even with the many challenges.
“I do not feel as though I have failed as being independently operated because we were excelling here… (but) the company failed as a whole.”
The store is down to two employees — Soller and one other — and she said they’ll receive unemployment without benefits, normal commissions on high-end merchandise, and that managers will also receive 1 percent of all sales.
“My staff and I are incredibly optimistic, and I see the store closing as an opportunity and an open window. We continue to have upbeat attitudes and provide excellent customer service as we always have,” she said, adding that she hopes she and her fellow workers will move on to the next chapter in their lives with the enthusiasm they had at Family Video.
Still, the finality of the impending closure is taking its toll.
“It is sad to see the store more and more empty as days go on,” Soller said. “We aren’t just losing our jobs and our benefits, but our also our Family Video families… friends, customers and staff.
She said it feels like the “ending of an era,” and she’s unsure of what the future will bring.
As for the Family Video location, she said the adjacent Jimmy John’s, housed in the same complex, has expressed an interest in expanding into the property, though she’s not sure.
Soller said Family Video has been in Ludington since at least 1995. The chain itself was the largest video rental company in the U.S. following the closure of Blockbuster and Hollywood Video.
In a letter to employees announcing the closer, owner Kieth Hoogland stated that the decision to close the brick-and-mortar stores was made around the holidays.
Hoogland commended employees on their efforts to keep the business going.
“I am extremely thankful to all of the employees that were instrumental in Family Video’s success,” Hoogland stated in the letter. “Without you, we would not have been the last man standing in our industry.”
The Family Video website will remain open continuing to rent movies, CBD, memorabilia and other items.
The online store will not be selling used items. To see what’s available in terms of those, visit Family Video. But best to do it soon.