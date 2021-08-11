Power outages and fallen trees across Ludington made for hard work for the fire department and Consumers Energy.
Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson said the station received upward of 30 calls since 5 a.m. Wednesday. The calls were mostly for fallen trees, property damage and power outages. He said no injuries have been reported so far. Consumer Energy is working with the fire department to restore power to Ludington residents.
“Consumers has been a great help this morning,” Henderson said.
Barricades have been set up along Rath, Lakeshore Drive and other streets in town. Henderson said more will be set up throughout the day to clear roads of debris.