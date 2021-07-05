The Ludington Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze Monday at 104 E. Whittier St. in Ludington.
Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson said the back of the home was fully engulfed when he arrived on scene. Firefighters were called to the scene at 12:23 a.m. Monday morning.
The Pere Marquette Fire Department was called to the scene for additional manpower, according Henderson, who said he had about 30 firefighters who were working to put out the fire.
“The firefighters did a great job at knocking down the fire quickly,” he said. “The fire was extremely hot, and (it) took us a while to clear because of multiple additions were added to the home over the years.”
The Red Cross was called and alternative housing was found for the homeowner, a single female. The homeowners pet cat also died in the fire.
The fire is under investigation and a state fire marshal will be on scene to help determine a cause in the next few days, according to Henderson.