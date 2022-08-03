The Ludington Fire Department responded to a fire in a bedroom at a residence in the 400 block of North Rowe Street late Wednesday night.
Ludington Fire responds to bedroom fire late Wednesday night
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
