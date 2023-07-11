Two Ludington firefighters were hospitalized Tuesday after battling a structure fire in a multiple-dwelling apartment complex in the 1200 block of South Madison Street.
No occupants were injured, but Ludington Assistant Fire Chief Andy Larr said two firefighters were transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital after dealing with the blaze. One was taken to Corewell with “minor injuries,” while the other was treated for a medical condition.
A press release from Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster on Tuesday afternoon stated that the two responders were from the Ludington Fire Department.
Both firefighters were listed in stable condition, according to the release.
The fire at 1218 S. Madison St. was initially reported around 8:20 a.m., and responders from the Ludington Fire Department arrived about 3 minutes later, the release stated.
The fire was under control by 10:25 a.m. and extinguished by 11.
Larr said responders were still on scene in the early afternoon, waiting for a fire investigator with the Michigan State Police to arrive and see if a cause could be determined.
The city closed South Madison Street between Third and Fourth streets to allow for continued work at the scene of the fire, which remains under investigation.
The Ludington Police Department, the Pere Marquette and Hamlin fire departments, Life EMS, Consumers Power, DTE, and Ludington's building inspector and DPW.