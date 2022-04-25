Ludington City Council established the city’s own brownfield authority at its meeting Monday, allowing the city to incentivize redevelopment of contaminated or otherwise blighted land.
Members still have to be appointed to the authority, which will consider redevelopment proposals, prepare plans for the projects and send those plans to the city council for approval.
Until now, brownfield applicants have gone through the county. The council’s decision allows the city to bypass the county’s extra brownfield rules that officials have said deter developers.
One of those rules has for months stalled an apartment complex planned for 106 Laura Street. That instance “became the starting point” for the brownfield shakeup, according to a memo to the council.
One way brownfield redevelopments get funded is through partial refunds of the site’s property taxes. Until recently the county prohibited those refunds from being spent on any infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, that would be necessary on a “greenfield” site, or one that has never been developed before.
“They have a water main that goes to the site, but it doesn’t have enough capacity to meet the needs of a 95-unit apartment complex,” Foster said. The city proposed a solution, but it involved new water and sewer infrastructure, so it was ineligible from the county’s perspective.
The Mason County Board of Commissioners struck down the infrastructure rule and two others earlier this month, but that doesn’t change the equation much, City Manager Mitch Foster said. Establishing a separate authority remains “the best choice of action as of right now” as it “allows for the … final decision making process” to stay as local as possible, he said.
“We can still have these separate authorities from the county, and it’s not a bad thing,” he said. “It just means we have different priorities and preferences for projects, and that’s OK.”
When brownfield talks surfaced at meetings in December, County Administrator Fabian Knizacky told the Daily News the county’s extra rules were developed over time, sometimes in cooperation with former City Manager John Shay, as people had concerns about fairness.
For example, one rule prohibits a method where property taxes from a completed brownfield site can be funneled into other brownfield projects. Past officials were wary of Ludington’s higher tax rates disproportionately benefitting towns with lower tax rates, Knizacky said.
Going forward, there is the possibility that Ludington teams up with Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township, which also have separate brownfield authorities in the works.
The idea, according to Foster, is that those three authorities would all have the same members. That would allow for “sharing of knowledge and information,” he said, so the two cities and the township would be looped in on what the others are doing and could recommend projects that might be better for one than another.
Even so, each city and township would have the “ultimate authority” within their borders “over what projects go forward or not,” he said.
Scottville unanimously approved forming its own authority Monday, and P.M. Township has a public hearing on the matter scheduled for its May 10 meeting.
Before the council’s vote, two residents spoke against the separate authority. One argued the authority is unnecessary and would serve to create new administrative positions, which Foster later denied. Tom Rotta doubted the 106 Laura Street project was worth the effort.
“Throwing up 70 more residential units in a city that is losing population … doesn’t sound like a great idea, even if the city wasn’t looking hard to subsidize the project a lot more than the county is willing,” Rotta said. “One wonders if more tax money is going to a truly necessary, value-creating project that can’t happen any other way.”
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- Set a public hearing on the establishment of an East Ludington Avenue Historic District for the next meeting on May 9;
- Set a public hearing to vacate an alley along Lewis Street north of the former Lakeview playground for the same meeting;
- Held the first presentation of an ordinance creating an ad-hoc committee on marijuana regulation;
- Renewed a contract with City Assessor Dan Kirwin that would pay him about $71,608.50 annually, fluctuating based on the number of properties to be assessed;
- Approved a $16,971 change order for work on the Ludington Municipal Marina’s C Dock;
- Approved an outdoor social district permit for Ludington Pub;
- Approved a sign outside Ludington Bay Brewing company for a car charging station;
- Granted an easement to the state to place a groundwater treatment shed near the Municipal Marina;
- Sold a 20-foot wide parcel north of Whitehall Industries for $3,000 to a resident seeking a full-sized 60-foot lot; and
- Accepted a bid from Spicer Group for management of the Cartier Park bathroom replacement project.