About half the money needed to convert a central downtown alley into a pedestrian-friendly green space came in through grant funding on Wednesday.
Ludington was awarded $500,863 to restore and improve the alley south of Ludington Avenue, from Rath Avenue to South James Street.
Combined with matching funds from the Downtown Ludington Board, the project should be fully funded based on the current engineering estimate, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
The design remains to be finalized, and then the project will be bid out, Tykoski said.
The project would close the alley to vehicular traffic, turning it into a courtyard-like area with repaved surfaces, seating areas, rain-absorbing gardens, greenery and a new water line for adjacent businesses.
“It’s exciting to get some of our public spaces cleaned up and utilized and make them more accessible,” Tykoski said.
Deliveries would be made to businesses with trucks parking along Rath Avenue and South James Street.
Tykoski said area property owners will meet in the coming weeks to work out a timeline for work to begin.
The money is coming from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through The Right Place Inc.
The Right Place doled out $3.6 million in MEDC funds to nine “place-making projects” with “new, innovative ideas to reactivate lost, underutilized or vacant spaces.”
The idea was to “proactively re-engage … the forgotten corridors, the sorely underutilized downtown areas, even community parks that have been overlooked for years,” said Tim Mroz, senior vice president of community development at The Right Place, in a press release.
“It’s time to breathe new post-COVID life into these spaces, creating public outdoor destinations and enhancing a community’s sense of place.”
The alley, one of the most dilapidated in the city according to Tykoski, has been a target for improvement since 2013.
Another more practical reason for the alley work is water service.
Buildings on that block get water from a main under Ludington Avenue, a state highway that is costly and inconvenient to dig into. Meanwhile, some businesses have struggled with their water pressure.
The alley was temporarily closed to vehicles in 2018 as a sort of trial run, and now grant funding has come along to make that arrangement permanent.
A new water main would be installed in the alley that property owners could tap into at their own expense, Tykoski said.
The grant awarded Wednesday is not the $1 million grant application reported by the Ludington Daily News in April.
Ludington was not selected for that grant, Tykoski said.