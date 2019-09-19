Ludington city officials held two meetings Wednesday to get public input regarding a draft of a proposed ordinance that, if approved, would permit and regulate short-term rentals within the city limits.
The meetings were at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeshore Resource Network, and members of the public were invited to attend at either time.
For the morning meeting, which was attended by the Daily News, officials in attendance included Ludington city councilors Kathy Winczewski, Les Johnson and Joe Lenius; Mayor Steve Miller, City Manager Mitch Foster and their assistant Jackie Steckel; Planning and Zoning Administrator Carol Ann Foote and Community Development Director Heather Tykoski. Others who attended included Downtown Development Authority member Jason Adam and planning commissioner Melissa Reed, who are also rental landlords.
Winczewski said the ideas for the proposed short-term rental regulations were drawn from other municipalities. She said the proposed ordinance is far from getting approved, and the purpose of the meetings Wednesday was to get ideas from residents in order to better shape the next draft of the regulations.
“This is community input time. This is a rough draft that ... is all putty right now,” Winczewski said, adding, “There’s nothing set in stone at all. We want to hear from people in the community first ... This is not a done deal.”
