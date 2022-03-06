Glenn Welch, a 1980 Ludington High School graduate, is scheduled to share his music during his 60th birthday celebration concert at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, on Saturday, March, 19.
Welch, during his nearly 60 years, has composed more than 580 songs which consists of brass, guitar and vocal music.
Welch, who turns 60 on Wednesday, is the son of Salvation Army officers. He was born in Ludington in 1962, moved to Indiana and returned to Ludington in 1976.
Welch said growing up in a Salvation Army family, he was exposed to music throughout his life.
“I grew up with music around me,” he said. “My whole family played music,” he said. “Growing up, being involved in the Salvation Army had a lot to do with that.”
Welch went to a number of music camps when he was younger and that is where he found his love for brass music. It started with the trombone.
“My arms at eight years old were not even long enough to play the instrument,” he said.
The Salvation Army has a long tradition of brass band. He said he switched from the trombone to the baritone horn.
Welch said it was his teenage years back in Ludington that really changed his outlook on music. He said when he was 16, his brother introduced him to the guitar and he learned to play.
“It was in Ludington where I first started to compose songs for both the guitar and brass installments,” he said.
When he first began writing, they were about relationships and girls.
“Song writing was like having a diary for me,” he said. “I wrote lyrics down that expressed what I was going through at that time in my life.”
Living near the lake in Ludington, he remembers the foggy winter night and hearing the breakwater light fog horn was instrumental in his song writing.
“Little things like that were inspirational for me,” he said.
During his sophomore year, he met Howard Horning, this former band director in high school. Horning selected Welch during his senior year as the pep band director.
“During that year, I gained a lot of experience with the pep band,” he said. “Some of the fist pieces I ever wrote were for the pep band. (In) 1980… an Olympic year, and I wrote the Olympic-themed piece for the pep band, and we played that number for the 100th gymnastics win for the gymnastics team, which was coached by Pat Jensen.”
Welch went on to get his music degree from Western Michigan University. He then began performing, instructing and composing music, especially with the Salvation Army.
“I felt like God gave me the gift of music, and I felt like I should use it,” he said on why he continued his music education.
“That is where I felt my gifts would be best used. It is where my passion was and it just seemed like a natural fit to go that way,” he said.
“The Salvation Army has put my music all over the world.” he said. “On any given Sunday I know my music is getting played all over the world. That is a great sense of fulfillment and purpose.”
Welch, about the chance to have his music performed on his 60th birthday, said as his family and friends are reaching retirement age, he will never have a retirement party because he does not have a regular job and will probably work is some capacity for the rest of his life.
“I want this concert to be a gift from me to everyone, my friends and family.”
Welch said for a composer, your music just sits on a shelf unless someone in playing it.
“It gives this music an opportunity to be heard,” he said. “The concert will be a mix of brass, vocal and guitar music, I composed through the years.”