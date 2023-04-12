This summer’s Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament could be Ludington’s last.
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will end its contact with Gus Macker after this year's tournament, slated for June 17-18, Chamber President Brandy Miller previously told the Daily News.
However, Gus Macker itself is looking into finding a way to continue the event.
A press release from the Chamber on Wednesday stated that, while the Chamber Alliance will no longer be managing the event, Gus Macker is interested in keeping Ludington in its tour, and the organization is considering the possibility of making it a corporate-run event starting in 2024.
“We really want to thank the Chamber and its Macker Committee for 31 incredible years of 3-on-3 hoop weekends on the beach,” Gus Macker owner Scott McNeal stated in the release. “We appreciate the dedication and hard work they put in to create the Macker tour’s most-popular event."
McNeal stated Macker is "working hard" to keep the Ludington tournament alive, adding that the organization will be "looking for groups to help us make it happen."
Miller said the decision not to continue to host the Macker was made jointly by the Chamber and the City of Ludington.
“We’ve decided to not pursue a contract (with Macker) after this year,” she said. “The contract is a three-year term, and after the last couple years the city in particular has raised issues with the amount of time and resources that event uses.
“We’ve really seen a decline in teams participating. … We want to leave things on a high note.”
Miller stressed that the Macker tournament has been a “good thing for the community,” bringing people to Ludington and to the Midwest, as teams travel from far and wide to participate each year, but she added that “there is a lifespan for events."
With dwindling participation, Miller said the city and the Chamber opted to halt the event “before we begin to see any negatives financially or bad experiences at Macker.”
She said the decision also stems from opinions that the Macker might not be necessary during Ludington’s summer season, which is typically filled with things to do.
Additionally, the absence of the tournament for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, led decision-makers to believe tourism in the area could get by without it, according to Miller.
No replacement events are being planned at this time, she said.
Miller stressed that the goal for the final year is for the community to come together and embrace the tournament during its final year.
“We want people to rally around this last year and make it a celebration of 31 years,” she said. “This is the last hurrah, let’s make it a big one.”
She added that organizers want to be “forthright with the community” and the many charity organizations that use the Macker as an opportunity to fundraise for local causes.
The decision was made by the Chamber board in mid-March, Miller said.