The 30th anniversary Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament takes place this weekend at Stearns Park, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tournament brackets are run both days, and a slam-dunk contest will be held Saturday evening, in past years the slam dunk usually takes place around 6:30 p.m. Proceed from the charity tournament will benefit Mason County athletic and non-profit organizations.

Brackets are posted at https://www.macker.com/local/ludington-mi?fbclid=IwAR2BhibqAXWSEMKTdisAtTAtAriF09apsQxQLMHgf1FHz2dPo_6tcZrBeFs.

