The 30th anniversary Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament takes place this weekend at Stearns Park, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competition is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tournament brackets are run both days, and a slam-dunk contest will be held Saturday evening, in past years the slam dunk usually takes place around 6:30 p.m. Proceed from the charity tournament will benefit Mason County athletic and non-profit organizations.