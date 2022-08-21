LHS grades receiver all-stata honors

2022 Ludington High School graduates Colyn Allen and Aidan deMorrow both received All-State honors recently during the Class B quiz bowl state finals. De Morrow received first-team All-State and Allen was named second-team All-State in Class B.

 Jeff Kiessel | Daily News

A pair of Ludington High School graduates were honored recently for their work with Ludington’s quiz bowl team that finished third in the state in Class B.

