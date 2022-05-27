Graduates wearing black robes and orange stoles lined up in rows facing the American flag this Friday in the Ludington High School gymnasium. Female graduates carried orange carnations, the class flower, as the seniors entered the gymnasium two at a time.
After all the graduates were lined up amongst their chairs, they were asked to be seated while Principal Dan Mesyar gave a short speech. He thanked those in attendance and ensured it would be a great ceremony, despite the temperature issue.
“I know we were hoping for 75 and sunny on Oriole Field,” he said. “But we know it’s 75 in here.”
Mesyar then invited Senior Class Vice President Benjamin Walunas to the stage to lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Senior Class President Edward Gamble gave the first student speech. He thanked everyone who came to the ceremony, his teachers, school board members and gave a special thanks to his family and his peers.
“It’s been one heck of a ride,” he said. “I can say with confidence that our years in high school have been like no class before us and will be like no class after us.”
Walunas presented next, thanking his classmates for making his high school experience unforgettable. Similar to Gamble, he said that the class’s high school years were unlike any others.
“I could go around and thank each and every one of you for helping me get through it,” Walunas said. “Unfortunately I know it’s hot in here, and I don’t think any of you want to deal with that.”
Walunas concluded by thanking administration, teachers and faculty for making the day possible.
Senior choir members were then asked to join their classmates in one more song directed by Elliot Plummer. They made their way out of the rows of graduates and joined the choir to sing, “No Time.”
After this performance, Superintendent Kyle Corlett took to the podium to thank the audience for the warm welcome he received when he began the position in January. He has learned a lot since then, he said, such as what lake effect snow is, the popularity of Facebook amongst the community and how wonderful it is to have rivals.
“I’ve also learned how great it is to have rivals, such as Manistee and Mason County Central, because we usually win,” he said.
Corlett emphasized the importance of filtering through the advice graduates are often given and understanding that college is not for everyone. He discussed his own family and experiences. College taught him the importance of hard work, but both of his siblings succeeded in life without a college education.
“Take your time to think about that advice you’ve been given,” he said.
School Board President Steve Carlson was next, beginning with a quote from Franklin D. Roosevelt: “Be sincere, be brief, be seated.”
He commended the graduates on their hard work and dedication and wished them the best of luck in the future. He also thanked the teachers and administration that got the students to this point. He then asked the senior band members to join their group for one last song directed by Keith Kuczynski.
Following this performance, Meysar led the presentation of the class. He thanked Russ Miller for photographing the commencement for his 60th year, maintenance staff, custodians, secretaries and anyone else who helped to make the day possible.
“This was an interesting group of seniors to say the least,” he said.
He praised the strength and hard work the students put forth during the COVID pandemic and the way they were there for each other.
“They’re humble, but they sure have delivered for this community and this school,” he said.
He emphasized the group’s high levels of performance and leadership that led to them having one of the largest groups of alpha graduates.
“Seniors, we’re proud of you now,” Meysar said. “But I charge you to make us even prouder in the future as we bid you to the community of LHS alumni.”
Diplomas were distributed to graduates by school board members as the names were announced by faculty member Marianne Hayne. Students crossed the stage receiving hand shakes, some giving hugs and one, Alana Calhoun, doing a spin and blowing a kiss to her classmates.
Senior Class Secretary Luke Hanson and Treasurer Tyler Gringas led the class in the turning of their tassels. Hanson thanked his family, friends, staff, teachers and school board members before Gringas commented on the many challenges the class has faced together.
“Despite the differences in our futures… we have one thing in common: we are the class of 2022,” Gringas said. “This is our day, our week, our month, our year.”
The two boys directed the class to move their silver, orange and black tassels from right to left. Many of them tossed their caps in the air as the crowd applauded the new graduates. They walked in pairs out of the gymnasium to the sound of the class song, “Glorious” by Macklemore.
Graduate Maddie Cooper said it feels good to graduate. She will be attending Grand Valley State University in the fall to study music education.
“It doesn’t feel real, it feels like I’m still a sophomore,” she said. “It feels good though, the normalcy feels good.”
Graduate Morgan Sanocki expressed a similar feeling of disbelief that the day had finally come. She will be attending West Shore Community College in the fall.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” she said. “It doesn’t feel real.”
Graduate Corriana Byrd looks ahead to working until she can save enough money for college. She will eventually attend Michigan State University and study to become a foreign exchange teacher, teaching English in either Africa or Japan.
“It feels amazing (to graduate),” she said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air after all the stress and anxiety. It’s like, ‘You made it!’”