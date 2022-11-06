Four Ludington choirs as well as some community members participated in the Joy in Community concert held Saturday night at Peterson Auditorium. The concert was conducted by Elliot Plummer, choir director for Ludington Area Schools. The concert featured voices from both high school and middle school choir classes, while also including voices from former choir students and community members who will come together to sing for Plummer’s senior conducting recital. The concert was combined with Plummer’s quest for his master’s degree. Plummer picked music for the concert that represented joy in the community. The concert lasted about 50 minutes.
Jeff Kiessel | Daily News photos