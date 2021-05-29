On Saturday afternoon, the Ludington High School class of 2021 graduated on Oriole Field.
“Reflect on the fact that you persevered through a really, really tough stretch, you’re mentally strong, and have the confidence to move forward,” Ludington Area School Board President Steve Carlson said.
Ludington High School held its graduation on Oriole Field for the first time since 1992. The ceremony had decent weather. The day was bright and sunny, with some wind coming onto the field. The 160 graduates sat in rows while friends and families filled the bleachers.
“We've always known this is a very special group from the first class meeting in Peterson auditorium,” Principal Dan Mesyar said. “You've been motivated, not only for yourself as individual students, but also for your teams, your clubs, and your families in this school.”
