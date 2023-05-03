Ludington High School will host a job fair on Monday with two sessions, one for high school students in the afternoon and the second for the community in Hawley Gym from 5-7 p.m., according to Melanie Tomaski, director of work-based learning and Oriole Academy.
Tomaski said the job fair will have more than 40 employers on hand. The work-based learning program built relationships with employers while preparing students for life after high school. In turn, the relationships have built a talent pipeline for the community.
“We want to provide continuous support not only for our current students, but also our alumni, members of our community and newcomers to the surrounding area,” she said. “This event will provide an opportunity for all participants to reach the next level.”
Tomaski said the first session for students will provide them with the opportunity to get some much-needed experience in the workforce.
“Not only will there be an opportunity for employers to meet and speak with entry-level students for summer employment opportunities during Session One, there’ll be an opportunity for them to meet with job seekers of any age or experience level across the community during Session Two,” she said. “Session One will be offered during the school day for high school students only, followed by Session Two for all other participants seeking employment.
“There’s no other way to bring this many people together and make as many connections as this will accomplish in one setting.”
The second session is free and open to the community. Candidates of all ages, levels of experience and career pathways are encouraged to attend.
Tomaski said companies will be looking to fill both full- and part-time positions. Those seeking jobs are asked to come prepared to distribute resumes, fill out job applications and remember to dress for interviews.
This job fair is a piggy-back event to the Career Jam that was held in the fall. The goal of the Career Jam was to inspire and help young adults to value their education and learn about the future career possibilities in the area.
Some of the local businesses attending are Arch Staffing & Consulting, Big Apple Bagels, Change Parts Inc., Chuck’s Beach Store and more.
For more information on the job fair, call (231) 845-3880.