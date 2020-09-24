Ludington High School has made one slight change to its schedule, which was approved by the district’s board of education at Monday’s regular board meeting.
Starting Friday, Oct. 2, and every Friday, the district will have a flex day — for the first trimester only — to allow for teachers to work closer with the online-only students. The need for a flex day was created as high school teachers work with both in-person students and online students at the same time.
“That becomes very difficult when you are trying to manage and provide a vigorous learning experience for the in-person learner and doing the same for those learning online,” said Superintendent Jason Kennedy. “When you get to the high school level, you are talking about credit-bearing courses that have impact on a student’s graduation.”
Kennedy said the district needs to ensure it is providing the adequate time that is needed for students to complete the online course work to earn credits needed for graduation so students are not falling behind.
“We created a personalized approach at the high school,” he said. “Students can come to school for a couple of hours and finish the course work at home. We have been working with the LEA (Ludington Education Association) and have come to an agreement with the association that would provide for a flex day at the high school.”
All in-person students attend school on Friday with a modified schedule. Students still attend all of their classes, giving them five days of instruction in all of their classes.
“The time on Friday afternoons will be used to further support our online learners and teachers who are supporting both online learners and in-person learners at the same time,” Kennedy said. “Teachers will provide instruction to online learners, focus on teaching and learning to meet the needs of those learners, interact with students, complete two-way communication logs with these students and also have time to plan and prepare lesson material for online learners.”
Students who attend in-person on those flex days will still receive lunch. In the afternoon, those students will have the ability to complete learning at home, he said.
“In-person learners will have the afternoon to participate in online learning from home. The district will also find ways to support those students that are not able to complete online learning from home, or that are not able to return home in the afternoon,” Kennedy said.
The district has not completed all of the details of how the Friday will work, but the goal was to have support for all students no matter which way they’re taking classes.
“The intent of this solution is to provide more contact time for our teachers and online learners so that we are best meeting the needs of all students, regardless of the learning option that was selected,” he said.
The change was a part of the approved COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan by the district. Kennedy said the district will communicate to parents and families what the final details are, and it will continue to listen to feedback as it makes adjustments to best serve the students.