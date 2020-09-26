As many other schools across the state have postponed or even canceled activities like homecoming, students at Ludington High School are planning to hold, albeit a modified version of, Spirit Week.
The event will be held on the week of Monday, Oct. 12 through the Friday, Oct. 16, according to Principal Dan Mesyar.
“We had our officer elections,” Mesyar said. “We have student council leaders all set and that gives them time to start planning for the week of Oct. 12-16.
Mesyar said the school is limited in what it can do, but it will do the dress up days and students will still elect a homecoming court.
“There will not be a dance and no big assemblies,” he said. “At least it will feel look and feel like homecoming, when students walk into the school on Oct. 12 and see the decorations.”
Mesyar said the students have been wonderful and so good with keeping masks on, using the hand sanitizer and cleaning the desks.
“We could not be more proud of the kids,” he said. “We have to continue to mask up, sanitize and be smart and do the best we can to make high school as much a high school that we can.”
Mesyar said homecoming is still a few weeks away and by that time, the school will have five or six weeks under its belt and that should help to make homecoming a special week for the kids.