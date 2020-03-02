The Ludington High School robotics team won the FIRST Robotics Competition district championship on Saturday at Traverse City West Senior High School.
The district is a part of a busy six-week competition season for the team. The team, also known as the Ludington O-Bots, will have the chance to compete at the state level. The state competition is April 8 through April 11 at Saginaw Valley State University’s Ryder Center.
“We are in our third year in,” said Karen Shineldecker, the team coach. “We have qualified to go to state… and for the world competition every year. We end up in the top 10 percent in the world and that’s pretty phenomenal.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.