State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, paid a special visit to Ludington High School senior Mackenzie Reed on Friday. The purpose of O’Malley’s visit was to present Reed with a special tribute for being chosen as the winner of the 101st District art competition.
“I am very, very shocked,” Reed said. “I am very happy, I did not think it would actually happen. I knew my artwork was good, but with everybody else in the district I really did not think one of my pieces would get chosen as the winner."
Reed’s piece — a watercolor painting of cherries — took her about a month to complete, she said.
Reed told O’Malley that she put a lot of thought into the theme and wanted to stay away from lighthouses, but thought agriculture really ties the 101st District together. She decided on cherries.
