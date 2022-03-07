For the past couple of years Ludington High School, like many high schools in the country, canceled or changed how many activities were put on within the school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week Ludington High School is celebrating its annual Charity Week. It’s a week similar to homecoming with dress-up days, lunch-time games and weeknight activities that culminates in an all-school assembly on Friday.
“We are very excited to get back to some normal activities,” said Ludington High School principal Dan Mesyar said. “It has been a couple of years since we have done anything like this. Our freshmen and sophomores have no idea what this event is like.”
Mesyar said looking down the hallway earlier, he was happy to see so many students who participated in Monday dress-up day of wearing pajamas.
This year the charity of choice, selected by the Ludington student council, is the Childhood Campaign Fund. This volunteer organization supports families with a child fighting cancer. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly to families in Ludington and throughout Mason County.
“There is definitely excitement in the air today,” he said Monday speaking about the week ahead.
Today’s dress-up is country western versus country club. Wednesday is anything but a backpack. Thursday is surfers versus bikers day.
Thursday evening is scheduled to be the PowderBuff volleyball tournament at 7 p.m. in Hawley Gym. Admission is $2 at the door and will go toward the Childhood Cancer Campaign Fund. If the Ludington girls basketball team wins its MHSAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday, the volleyball tournament will be rescheduled, according to Mesyar.
Friday is Flock Friday. The lunchtime game will feature a pizza-eating contest between the class representatives.
Students will attend an assembly following lunch. The assembly will feature a mock rock competition between the grade levels and a dodgeball tournament with a twist. The twist is any person in the audience can give cash donations during play to give advantage, timeout or disadvantage to any player on the court.
The assembly will conclude with the Oriole celebrity pie in the face auction.
On Monday, the moneybag dodgeball team sign-up began. It cost $100 minimum to play with no more than 10 players per team. It was open only to 12th grade students (depending on participation). The team team that raises the most money gets a seed advantage.