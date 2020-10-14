Ludington High School is hosting its Spirit Week activities this week with some restrictions because of COVID-19. Students are participating in daily dress-up activities with themes, and the halls are decorated. There will not be dance this year, but the homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime during Friday's game against Manistee.
Ludington High School's 2020 homecoming court
Jeff Kiessel
