Ludington High School's 2020 homecoming court

The 2020 Ludington High School homecoming court queen candidates are, from left, Amelia VanWyck, Rachel Sarto, Sophia Cooney, Hailey Stowe, Molly Shay, Gwen Shamel and Emma Klein. The king candidates are from left, Chazz Rohrer, Kyle Wendt, Nick Patterson, Jake Plamondon, Brad Mesyer, Ty Wincheski and Graig Fuller. LHS is hosting its Spirit Week activities this week with some restrictions because of COVID-19. Students are participating in daily dress-up activities with themes, and the halls are decorated. There will not be dance this year, but the homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime during Friday's game against Manistee.

 Jeff Kiessel | Daily News

