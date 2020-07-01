Ludington Hobbies, a brand new radio-controlled vehicle and accessory store, officially opened its doors for business on Wednesday morning.
The Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the store’s new location on 323 S James St. Store owner Brian Lesler is eager to provide consumers in the Ludington area with the most up-to-date vehicles and parts.
“The closest hobby shop where people can work with these model aircraft and higher-brand RC cars is in Muskegon,” Lesler said. “But there’s a huge market for it. I’ve gotten more followers on Facebook in the last six days than I have in the last five years with my other business.”
The shop will sell radio-controlled vehicles for the main three surfaces: ground, air and water. It will also sell replacement and upgradeable parts and offer maintenance and repairs. Outside the realm of radio control, Ludington Hobbies also looks forward to selling kites.
“These aren’t kites that you buy for $10,” Lesler said. “We’ve got kites that go from $25 to almost $200 for people to go out on Lake Michigan or up in the dunes.”
Lesler also brought up the interest the shop has in implementing STEM projects for kids, citing drones as one of the biggest draws.
Lesler himself is into the ground vehicles, which served as some inspiration for opening the shop. As someone who works a 9-to-5 job, it was inconvenient and frustrating for him to have to drive an hour away to a hobby shop.
“We want to encompass everybody and give everybody a fair chance to get in here when they need to,” Lesler said.
Lesler plans to have Ludington Hobbies will be open seven days a week. On weekdays hours plan to be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new retail store on James Street is aiming to bringing a variety of people into having a hobby with a radio-controlled item.
“We’re all about exposing people to the hobby,” Lesler said. “There really is a little bit for everybody.”