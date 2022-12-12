Ludington High School Junior Anna Burton has always had the pipes and has had the passion from the time she was little, singing Disney princess songs in the family kitchen.
Not many people, outside of her family, knew she could sing. During her sophomore year in high school she joined the choir after performing with the band.
“I just think music is fun, and I have always liked singing,” she said. “I used to do band, but it ended up not being my thing. Last year I joined choir, and it was the best environment in a classroom that I had ever been in.”
Burton has made major strides in her singing, from joining the high school choir last year to being selected for the state honors choir last weekend at the Michigan School Vocal Music Association audition held in at Caledonia.
Burton’s road to making the state honors choir began at the regional auditions, where she auditioned along with roughly 120 other students from across the state. Burton was selected to the regional choir and throughout the day was being evaluated and critiqued.
Following the regional concert, Burton was asked, along with the other singers, to wait out in the hallway to see if they had been selected to the state honors choir
Last year Burton sang at solo and ensemble, where you learn two pieces of music and perform those in front of judges. She felt like this year she wanted to try something new outside of her normal choir class at Ludington.
Burton first heard about the honors choir opportunity from LHS Choir Director Elliot Plummer when he introduced the idea to the class during the first trimester.
Burton said she thought it sounded really cool to be able to go sing with other kids who have really worked on their music over the years.
“It sounded like a great opportunity for me,” she said.
“I think it was a really good experience doing honors choir. It was amazing hearing all the other accomplished singers,” Burton said. “The people I met this past weekend were so talented, and the music that was produced from the concert created such an amazing sound.”
Plummer said there are three levels to the honors choir.
“You can look at it like a district, regional and state for athletics,” he said. “In choir we forgo the district level so we have regional, state and all state.”
When she goes to sing at the Michigan Music Conference at DeVos in Grand Rapids in Janurary. She will sing there for three days and two performances on Saturday, one for choir teachers and then the big concert later in the evening. At that there is the potential to be elevated to all-state.
“All-state is the cream of the cream,” he said. “They take just a handful of students and they perform at Michigan Youth Arts in Lansing in April.”
Plummer and Becky Sopha worked with Burton for about three months to get her ready for the regional audition.
Plummer said Burton is a pretty exceptional kid, just her voice alone is beautiful.
“When she came to sing last year for the first time, I remember thinking she had this really solid voice and when we had the Les Miserables experience that really caught her on fire for singing and the whole vocal thing,” Plummer said. “It is (her voice) a beautiful instrument, just a little raw, rough edges that needed refining. From the time she came in last year ‘til now she has really worked to smooth out some of those edges like breath technique and register accent.”
Burton, who sings alto two, which is the lowest notes the girls sing, said she is grateful to work with Plummer.
“I feel very grateful to have him here at LHS. He is always uplifting and encouraging of his students,” she said. “I feel like the messages of his concerts are really powerful. The past couple of concerts have had an overarching theme of hope, and I think that is really important to hold onto.”
Burton is very excited to have worked with both Plummer and Sopha and to have taken the chance to experience new opportunities in choir.
“I am really grateful for this whole experience and getting selected to the state honors choir,” she said. “I hope that other people hearing about it will also be inspired to try something new. I have felt like trying new things in choir these past two years has been really fun for me and a tremendous experience for me.”