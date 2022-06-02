Ludington Lakestride Races will return for its 41st year on June 11 with its one mile Family Fun Run, 5K, 10K and half marathon.
The Family Fun Run, sponsored by Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, is at 6 p.m., June 10. Racers can pre-register for this free race on the Lakestride website, however it is not required.
“We just like to see how many people are getting excited and coming out the night before,” said Alisha Christensen, the race director.
There is no official check-in for the fun run, runners can simply participate and will receive a finisher medal at the end. They can also choose to pick up their packets for the next day’s races as distribution will run from 5-8 p.m. on June 10 at the tent in the center of Stearns Park. If racers are not able to pick up their packets the night before, they can still grab them the day of the race from 6-8 a.m.
Packets include a long sleeve Dri-Fit shirt and a bib number. At the finish line racers will receive a finisher medal and can partake in the post-race snacks and beverages. This year, Ludington Beverage Co. will be providing drinks, including their Shinewater for racers to sample at the end.
The June 11 races begin at 8 a.m. with the half marathon first, followed by the 5K at 8:10 and the 10K at 8:20. All of the races begin at Nader’s Motel and Suites and end in the middle of Stearns Beach.
Christensen said she’s received many questions about the half marathon, especially with how challenging the trail is. Some racers are concerned about getting lost, but she reassures that it is well-marked.
The trail goes through the woods, up and down sand dunes and across the Hamlin Lake dam. Due to the terrain, runners “will not be getting their PRs,” she said, but most runners come for the challenge, not to get their best times.
This year’s races will be entirely in-person, as opposed to last year which had a virtual option. Registration for the races closes the night before the race, with in-person registration ending at 8 p.m. and online registration closing at midnight.
The organization is close to reaching its goal of 700 racers as 600 have already registered. Registration is also increasing as race day approaches. Christensen believes registration numbers will only increase as the weather improves and people can get out to train more.
In addition to racers, 150 volunteers have signed up to run the aid stations and hand out finisher medals. With all these volunteers, Lakestride is able to create two new aid stations with four new aid station crews.
“The great thing about Lakestride is it’s been operating for 42 years, so it has a lot of volunteers that keep coming back,” Christensen said.
Christensen is grateful to all the volunteers, especially those that come every year. Many of the volunteers she can call and they will already know where to go, when to be there and what to bring, she said.
“It can’t be done without them,” she said. “They are what makes it happen year after year.”
Christensen is also grateful to Lakestride’s sponsors, such as their new sponsor Styx Restaurant. Styx will be setting up an aid station for the half marathon runners who will pass by as part of the race trail.
Each year, Lakestride always donates a portion of its registration profits to a local non-profit. This year it will be donating to Lakeshore Food 4 Kids, the same organization they donated to last year.
Lakestride organizers and volunteers are getting excited as the event approaches. Christensen emphasized that the race is family friendly and cost effective so that anyone can participate.
“It’s been a rough couple of years, but we made it through,” she said. “I’m excited to see the racers out and about again.”