After leading deputies from two different sheriff’s offices on a high-speed chase, a 44-year-old Ludington man was arrested late Wednesday night in Lake County.
According to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, the pursuit began when a deputy from his office attempted a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday after seeing a blue Chevy Impala reportedly run a stop sign near Morse and Dewey roads in Sheridan Township.
When the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, Impala fled, resulting in a 34-mile chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, according to Cole.
The Impala crossed into Lake County, and deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in pursuing the suspect.
The car chase ended when the suspect failed to stop his vehicle at the end of a dead-end road, and subsequently struck a tree.
The driver then left the vehicle and continued to flee on foot, according to Cole, but was captured after a short foot chase.
Cole told the Daily News that the chase lasted about half-hour, with the suspect being apprehended shortly after 11:30 p.m.
He said the Ludington man suffered no injuries from colliding with a tree.
Additionally, Cole said he had “no idea” know why the man ran.
“He didn’t give a reason for taking off,” Cole stated.
The driver was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and driving with a suspended license, fifth offense.