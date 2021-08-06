RIVERTON TWP. — One person was killed and another injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle accident in Riverton Township.
John Shannon Sayles, 42, of Ludington was killed as a result of the accident.
Injured was Jennifer Ann Ely, 55, of Pentwater. She was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene at 7:23 p.m. They report the accident occurred when a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Sayles, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Kinney and Stiles roads.
The Jeep was struck by Ely’s 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling southbound on Stiles Road. Sayles was traveling east, deputies report. Deputies say that the Jeep was hit in the driver’s side and, as a result, the Jeep left the roadway and overturned twice, ejecting the driver and causing his injuries.
Authorities say that Sayles was not wearing a seatbelt while Ely was belted in her vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say drugs were not a factor with Ely, and toxicology tests are pending for Sayles.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Custer and Riverton fire departments and Life EMS.