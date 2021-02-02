A Ludington man who owes nearly $20,000 in back child support was ordered to pay the money due and was placed on probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Daniel Lee Weaver, 33, 3615 N. Stiles Road, was ordered to pay $19,193.34 to the Mason County Friend of the Court office. He is currently paying more than $400 a month in child support and Judge Susan Sniegowski ordered that another $50 be added on to that to get the past due amount paid off.
The judge placed him on probation for three years and sentenced him to 12 months in jail, with one day to be served up front and was given credit for one day already served. The rest of the time will be served at the court’s discretion.
Weaver pleaded guilty to the offense Dec. 8, 2020, and was charged in May by the Michigan Attorney General’s Child Support Office. The case was referred to them by the local friend of the court office. The child support unit works to prosecute cases where more than $5,000 in back child support is owed.
Tracie McCarn-Dinehart asked the judge to follow the plea agreement which she felt was fair.
“My client is working to get this under control,” McCarn-Dinehart said. “He’s working and has an income withholding order in place. He’s working on selling some things off and has $1,600 that he can pay today toward the arrearages. He’s had some emergency things pop up he’s had to pay for, but he has been working really hard at getting things in order.”
Sarah Brenner, prosecutor, asked that he be placed on probation for five years, instead of three that he was given.
Judge Sniegowski said that in view of Weaver’s record and the circumstances of the case that she felt the three years of probation was fair. He was ordered to pay $668 in fines, costs and other court fees.