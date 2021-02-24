Austin James McCumber of Ludington pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in 51st Circuit Count Tuesday before judge Susan K. Sniegowski, via video conference from the Mason County Jail.
With the guilty plea McCumber, will have a charge of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine) less than 50 grams dismissed at sentencing.
The charges against McCumber were lodged following a late January 28, 2020, incident at South James Street near Ludington Avenue in the City of Ludington.
McCumber is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.