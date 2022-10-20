A fire in the 700 block of North Harrison Street Tuesday damaged the interior of a home, but the results could have been much more severe without the assistance of Patrick Iadipaolo, a neighbor who sprung to action to help lead three teenage girls and their dog to safety.
The fire started before dawn, according to Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson, whose department responded to the blaze along with Ludington police.
Interim Police Chief Steve Wietrzykowsk confirmed that Iadipaolo assisted.
“(He) was able to get out the three young girls that were inside,” Wietrzykowski stated in a message to the Daily News. “The family dog was also able to make it out.”
Iadipaolo — a former U.S. Marine — was not particularly eager to take credit for the rescue.
He demurred when asked about his involvement, stating it was “just a small house fire.” But he noted that if he hadn’t intervened, the kids could have conceivably suffered from smoke inhalation or worse.
An early riser, Iadipaolo was getting ready to go to work at a farm in the Manistee area when he noticed flames from the kitchen of his neighbor’s house around 5:45 a.m.
“They were pretty large flames,” he said. “It was illuminating the entire first level.”
He dialed 911, “threw on some pants, ran over there,” and called out to anyone who might have been inside.
“I was knocking and banging on the door, and finally I was able to push inside,” Iadipaolo said. “That’s when I noticed nobody was around.”
He heard the dog upstairs, and made his way through the house to find it.
“The smoke was so bad. I couldn’t see anything,” he said. “When I got in there it was completely blinding with smoke.”
Iadipaolo said he started banging on the bedroom doors once he reached the second level. The youngest of the teenagers came out first and the other two followed, as Iadipaolo ushered them — and the dog — downstairs, out the door and away from the blaze.
Emergency responders were just arriving when he emerged with the girls in tow.
Iadipaolo said instinct and Marine training took over when he saw the flames next door.
“I really don’t know how to describe it,” he said. “It was kind of fight-or-flight. My body kicked in. It was procedural: I know there’s kids there, and I’ve gotta get them out.”
He said he’s glad he noticed the fire, and estimated that if he hadn’t, it “could have been hours” before emergency responders arrived, as there were no smoke detectors in the house — a detail Henderson confirmed.
Iadipaolo said he grabbed some blankets and brought the girls into his home, where he lives with his wife and 7-month-old daughter. He gave them a safe place to rest while they waited for their mother to get home from work.
“I went to McDonald’s and got them some food,” he said. “(The mother) was very glad to see that I’d taken in the girls.”
Henderson said the fire was “quickly contained,” with minor damage to the home. The stove — believed to be the source of the blaze — was a total loss, and there’s a “fair amount” of smoke damage.
“You really need to have active smoke detectors,” Henderson said. “This was an early morning fire, and people were sleeping upstairs. … The house did fill with smoke, and smoke detectors really do save lives.”
Iadipaolo said he’s not accustomed to the attention he’s received in the wake of the rescue, but he’s glad he was able to help.
“I’m just glad everyone’s safe,” he said. “I’ve watched those girls grow up.”