A Ludington man was sentenced to jail and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and interfering with a communications device.
Steve Westbrook pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 in front of Judge Susan K. Sniegowski to domestic violence and interfering with a communications device.
His attorney, Al Swanson, asked the court to consider opting for probation instead of jail time. But, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said the pre-sentencing report indicated that Westbrook was not taking responsibility for his actions, and was projecting responsibility onto the victim.
Sniegowski ruled Westbrook will serve 90 days of jail with credit for 42 days, and he could serve up a year at the court’s discretion. He also received probation for a year and must pay fines and costs.