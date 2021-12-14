A Ludington man, who pointed an assault rifle at two Mason County Sheriff deputies, was sentenced to probation and jail time on lessor charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Kevin Matthew Wulff, 43, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of two years probation and a year in jail on two charges of attempting to assault/resist a police officer. He was ordered to serve two days of the jail time immediately and was given credit for two days already served.
In introducing the matter before the court Tuesday, Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court that she received a letter from the Veteran’s Affair Office stating that Wulff had completed everything the court had ordered him to do.
“When deputies responded to this call in November of 2020, this situation escalated quickly and Mr. Wulff pointed an assault rifle at two sheriff deputies,” Krienbrink said. “But the officers were able to deescalate the situation, thankfully. Otherwise it could have ended badly for them as well as Mr. Wulff.
“But I think, given the fact that Mr. Wulff has made great strides in the last year, the plea agreement is appropriate,” she added.
“This was called in that night as a suicide,” defense attorney Jeff West told the court. “These deputies had no idea what they were walking in on that night. But we commend them for how they handled the situation that night, and we’re very grateful to them. It could have ended very differently that night for everyone involved.”
He went on to tell the court that his client was a 19-year veteran of the armed services, 10 of those serving tours in the Middle East. He said Wulff suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and a major depressive disorder as well as problems with alcohol.
“But he sits before you today at 399 days sober and has followed all the recommendations from the Veterans Affairs counseling that the has received,” West said. “He continues counseling, (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings, (psychological) therapy, and medication.
“We are asking the court to follow the plea agreement and place him on probation,” West said. “I believe this will allow him to continue to be a better solo parent to his daughters, ages 11 and 14, and to keep his job.”
“My behavior was dangerous and gross that night,” Wulff told the court, “as well an embarrassment.”
“But with the help from the VA, I have learned to put things in perspective and to find a new sense of ‘being’ “ Wulff added. “It’s been a tough go, but I’ve come out of it better, and more at peace.”
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Wulff that she was encouraged by his commitment to improve his mental health.
“I think this agreement was very well crafted by all involved to do what our goal is always to do, to help you, the defendant,” she said. “And you have done very well as far as your end of the bargain.”
The judge ordered that he pay $726 in fines and costs and other court fees as well as a $30 monitoring fee per month while on probation.