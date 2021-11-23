A Ludington man was sentenced to probation on charges of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Michael Allen Mallison, 33, who is currently housed in the Manistee County Jail on unrelated charges, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 17 days in jail and was given credit for 17 days already served. The probation will go into effect when he is released from Manistee County.
“Mr. Mallison you did so well for so long I know that you have the ability to step up, get back on the wagon and get your life back in order,” the judge told him. “Hopefully this has been a learning experience for you and you now see how easy it is to ‘fall off the wagon.’”
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said Mallison had four prior felonies and seven misdemeanors on his record. She added he had been found unconscious in his car outside of the Ludington Liquor Store earlier this year. A subsequent search of his vehicle by Ludington Police that night is when authorities found the meth.
Mallison’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, asked the court for the court to address his substance abuse problem and get him help.
The judge ordered that he attend substance abuse counseling and that he must contact the local probation office immediately when he is released from jail. Additionally he was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee.