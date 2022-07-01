A Ludington man aboard the Amtrak train that crashed into a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri on June 27 described the experience as “tragic” and prays for those who were injured.
Andrew Cooper was in Kansas City to see a Royals baseball game with his brothers. He said the train was late, but once they left the station, they were on it for about two hours before it derailed.
“What I remember was a really loud, deafening noise,” he said. “And then the train kind of (swayed) from one side to the other and then fell over really violently.”
Cooper said he shifted hard in his seat and the next thing he remembered was standing in the train in the dark.
“It’s dark and dusty and hard to breathe,” he said. “And I just stood there sort of shocked and stunned, and eventually somebody opened a window.”
After Cooper climbed out of the window, he joined others in helping passengers out of the train. Then he was taken by bus to a high school where his brothers came to pick him up.
The train had struck a dump truck transporting rocks at a grade crossing. Cooper said the impact was “very harsh.”
Amtrak officials stated there were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members aboard the train when it crashed at 12:42 p.m. CT. Three passengers and the truck driver died, and 150 people were transported to 10 area hospitals.
“It’s so tragic for those people who lost their lives,” Coopersaid. “I just hope people pray for them, it’s just terrible that it happened.”
Cooper made it out with no injuries.
“I’m very thankful for that,” he said. “I could have easily gotten severely injured or worse.”
Cooper believes many of the injuries and deaths occurred in the observation car, whereas he was in a regular car.
“Amtrak had oversold the train ride and they were packing people into the observation car,” Cooper said. “But thankfully I was put in a regular seat.”