Doug Busch is waiting for a new heart.
Busch, 69, retired from Occidental Petroleum or Oxy, and he has been living with a familial heart condition his entire life. He recently had a heart failure, send him to the University of Michigan’s hospital, and now he’s waiting for a new heart.
His wife, Maryanne, got the word out as much as she could, but she was hoping some of the couple’s friends and neighbors might want to reach out to him as he awaits his new heart.
It’s a wait, though, that’s been decades in the making.
Maryanne said Doug and his brother, Bill, share the same heart issues, and the brothers use the same doctors and medical staff so that way everyone stays up-to-date on who’s going through what.
“If one or the other ends up in Ann Arbor, we come down for Bill and he would go for Doug,” she said.
The condition that Doug suffers from is hypertropic cardiomyopathy. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, it is a disease where the heart becomes abnormally thick, and in doing so, it becomes harder for it to pump blood. The condition is genetic. The disease can go undiagnosed because few symptoms show up.
Maryanne said Doug is active and strong, and seemingly is fine outside of the heart condition.
Maryanne said late last week that Doug currently is getting his blood pressure down through a variety of medications and treatments, including having four IV drips.
“They don’t want him to blow out a new heart if the pressures are too high,” she said. “He’s still alert. He just can’t move around much because of the IVs. He had it down to three, and they took a medication away, but the pressures were going up again. Once the pressures come down again, he’ll get (the new heart).
“They waived the 70-year-old age limit because he’s had no other major illnesses. He’s no problems with his kidney or his liver. It’s just basically the heart.”
Maryanne says it was how Doug and Bill grew up on a farm in western New York. She was friends with the brothers’ sister, dated in college and were married after that. Growing up, they brothers ate fresh foods — nothing processed — and Doug worked at a dairy farm through college, too. It provided him much strength.
“He’s very healthy otherwise,” she said.
Two of the couple’s daughters also have shown signs of the gene that causes the disease, Maryanne said. They undergo stress tests and echocardiograms to ensure their hearts are in good order. The couple also has a son living in Nevada.
Because this disease is genetic, the Busches pass medical information from doctor to doctor for each of the generations. Bill was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, doing so in his 20s. Doug has lived with this for the past 27 years, having been diagnosed in his 40s.
Soon after, Doug went through having a defibrillator inserted in his chest and having issues with his thyroid where it needed to be removed. Both brothers had open-heart surgery and because they share the same doctors, their scares are nearly identical. Maryanne said there have been some scary moments through the near three decades of the disease, including times where the odds of survival were very low.
Yet, Doug shined through.
And he and his brother also know the dangers of the disease. Maryanne said Doug’s father died when his dad was 30, and an uncle died when the uncle was 33. Another died at 40. There was also one cousin that died from the disease at 19.
Not only does Doug know of the dangers, he keeps a very close eye on everything he’s been through, and so does Maryanne. Doug has binders full of charts, graphs and data analyzing his tests and more. Maryanne chalks it up to his being a lifelong chemical engineer with a degree from Cornell.
While Busch is awaiting his heart procedure, he is a bit bored, though. Maryanne said he loves to read, from being entertained by Mad Magazine and Rolling Stone to reading National Geographic and the Smithsonian. And he loves music, from Ozzy Osbourne to Beethoven.
“I felt like I’m married to a walking encyclopedia.”
Still, Maryanne knows there is a good chance that the Doug she nows before the transplant will likely be different after he receives his new heart. She said Doug showed some changes after his open-heart surgery earlier in his life.
“Some his likes and dislikes changed. What upsets them now changes than what did before. Some favorite foods changed. Taste in food changed. What they want to do sometimes changes,” Maryanne said. “I thought he would get back to his old self. Some of those little quirks stayed.”
Maryanne encouraged friends and neighbors to write Doug to break up the monotony of staying in the hospital. The address is 1500 East Medical Center Dr., Unit 7D Room 7836, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. He also may receive text messages at 231-233-3517.