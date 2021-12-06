City councilors approved Ludington’s 2022 budget and its master plan at their meeting Monday.
The approval of the two documents sets a roadmap for the city’s work into the next few years. Included with the budget is a projection of capital improvements through 2024, and the master plan covers the next five years.
While the budget and master plan are redone regularly, other high-profile city documents are also being eyed for a refresh. Next year’s budget has money set aside for overhauls of the city charter and zoning ordinance.
The purpose of the master plan is to lay out the city’s goals and guide the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to bring the plan to life.
Goals new to this iteration of the plan include:
- Address the housing needs of the “most vulnerable”;
- Encourage entrepreneurs and offer them incentives;
- Develop a flowchart for development in the city;
- Research pet-friendly recreation options;
- Consider a Friends of Ludington Parks group;
- Add public art to the cityscape; and
- Support electric vehicle infrastructure.
The plan identifies several “redevelopment areas” targeted for investment and improvement, including soon-to-be-vacant elementary schools; Dowland Street from James to Madison streets; and a revised focus on the Fourth Ward.
The plan suggests the city will look into using corridor improvement authorities on Dowland Street and in the Fourth Ward. The authorities would capture a portion of residents’ taxes for projects, grants, loans and other ways to improve the area.
This year’s budget focuses on the city’s physical infrastructure.
Roadwork is planned for Washington Avenue. The top three inches of asphalt will be removed and replaced from Ludington Avenue to the bridge — that’s called a “mill and fill.” From the bridge to Fourth Street, a “full reconstruction” is planned including new utilities, roadway, curbs and sidewalks, said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.
A full reconstruction is also planned for Water Street between Washington Avenue and Madison Street.
The Copeyon Park boat launch is budgeted to be replaced. Other projected capital expenses for 2022 include:
- A “green” burial area at Lakeview Cemetery, where unembalmed bodies are buried in shrouds or eco-friendly caskets;
- Upgraded ballistic vests and body and car cameras for police;
- New radios for the fire department; and
- Repaved employee parking lot and new HVAC and phone systems for city hall.
The budget also includes the first approved use of the city’s $848,653 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The water plant fund is getting $400,000 out of the stimulus to help it out of a $1.2 million deficit. The fund will remain $730,000 in the hole after the transfer, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
“It’s a bit of a bail-out, but it’s also focusing these dollars on lead line replacement,” Foster said.
He said state-mandated expenses like lead line replacement are hitting the water fund for $637,000 in 2022. The ARPA infusion should cover the replacement work for next year, he said.
To explain the deficit, Foster also pointed to the Water Street and Washington Avenue projects, which involve a “huge amount” of water-related work.
In other business, the council also:
- Held first presentations for ordinances setting the treasurer’s salary at $54,600 and the clerk’s at $71,212;
- Held the first presentation of an ordinance adding retail and artisan shops as permitted uses in Waterfront Maritime 1 and 2 districts;
- Adopted ordinances regulating small-cell wireless facilities and increasing the number of short-term rental licenses from 30 to 50;
- Heard a report on the short-term rental program; and
- Accepted an offer to provide unredacted documents relating to a car-pedestrian crash to avoid a lawsuit from Tom Rotta.