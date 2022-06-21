Autumn Jolly’s family and friends are rallying behind the 27-year-old Ludington mother to help her raise enough money to fund badly needed medical treatment.
Jolly has superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS), a rare digestive condition that occurs when part of the small intestine is compressed between two arteries, causing extreme discomfort, pain, fatigue, difficulty eating and weight loss, as well as gastroparesis, a stomach-muscle condition that causes vomiting and nausea.
She might have other illnesses as well.
The family launched a GoFundMe early this year, at https://gofund.me/9bf8f473, where donations are being accepted to help defray the cost of expensive visits to out-of-network specialists, which are in Jolly’s future.
SMAS makes it difficult for her to eat, and keeping food down is even more of a struggle.
She told the Daily News that since December 2020, she’s been weak, tired, in pain, blacking out and suffering from dizzy spells.
“I kept losing weight and I didn’t feel good,” she said. “I felt like I was dying every single day.”
She’s lost more than 40 pounds, “and I didn’t have weight to lose to start with,” she said.
Jolly said she did some of her own research when her symptoms first arose in 2020, and she wasn’t convinced at the time that she had SMAS, but testing conducted by her family practitioner at Spectrum Health indicated that she did.
“I found out that I actually do have it, and it is very rare, and very few people have been diagnosed with it,” she said. “The first time they found any knowledge of it was during an autopsy in the 1800s.”
Jolly said her cardiologist also indicated that she has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which affects blood flow, making it hard to sit and stand.
Jolly and her husband have six young daughters, all younger than 10 years old, and she said her illness has taken a “mental toll” on her children that’s “heartbreaking.”
She’s been referred to the Cleveland Clinic for further testing and treatment, and costs will be high.
“They’ve told us that some of the surgeries could potentially not be covered by insurance,” she said, adding that her mother set the GoFundMe goal at $25,000, though the family does not expect to receive that much.
They didn’t want to set the goal too low, because the family knows “there’s no way we’ll be able to afford this,” and they don’t know how many expensive tests and surgeries will be involved..
Jolly’s symptoms make her life “painful and terrible,” and she’s hoping that an upcoming appointment in Cleveland on July 6 will set her on a course for treatment; if left untreated, she’s worried the illness will kill her.
“If you can’t properly treat them in a timely manner they are fatal,” she said of her diagnoses, “and they’re not an easy, light-on-you fatal. You suffer, you shrivel up … I’ve seen so many women who didn’t make it.
“I’m probably going to die if I don’t get help, and that terrifies me because of leaving my children. They’re too young to not have a mom.”
Jolly said she’s hoping to raise awareness about the rare conditions she suffers from, and improve her chances of recovery so she can avoid leaving her six young daughters behind.
T-shirts supporting Jolly, with the hashtag #autiistrong, are available on the Facebook page Imperfectly Perfect. Some proceeds from T-shirt sales will go to the family.
The family also has an account set up at Preferred Credit Union where people can donate to the cause. The account is called the Jolly Fam Account.