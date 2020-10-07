Friday marks the return of in-theater movie watching at Ludington’s AMC Classic Theater, 3857 W. U.S. 10, according to its website.
A banner on the site announces that the theatre will reopen on Oct. 9 with new policies in place for safety and cleaning.
The opening follows an announcement made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last Friday to open movie theaters, stadiums and relax some orders on gathering.
The movie theater temporarily closed on March 16 after the governor’s executive order shut down all theaters in the state. The order also temporarily closed bars, casinos and dine-in eating at restaurants.
AMC will have 12 theaters opening in Michigan on Friday, according to a press release.
The new safety and cleaning policies include seat blocking, allowing extra time between showings for cleaning theaters, nightly disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers and mandatory mask wearing, according to the release.
The lowered seating capacity is expected to facilitate proper social distancing.
It is also expanding mobile food ordering and the use of contactless ticketing, according to the release.
AMC, a national chain, stated its theaters will follow all state and federal guidelines for safety.
Ludington’s AMC will be showing new releases on Friday — “Kajillionaire,” “Tenet,” “Unhinged,” “Last Shift,” “The Broken Hearts Gallery” — and fan favorites.