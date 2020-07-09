The Ludington Municipal Marina is getting closer to being at full capacity, at least as far as boat slips, as the C Dock replacement project is nearing completion, with an expected date of the end of the month if there are not delays, according to Jim Christensen, marina manager.
The work being done by Hallack Contracting and subcontracted out to C&I Electric for electoral work and Ludington Dock and Hoist for dock installation.
The C Dock needed to be replaced because it was the original infrastructure from when that floating dock was put in in 1981.
“Those were said to be by the manufacturer 20- to 25-year docks,” Christensen said.
He said the marina has kept them as long as it possibly could.
“We were able to secure a grant through the State of Michigan Waterways Commission to replace the docks. We will continue in phases on the rest of the floating dock,” Christensen said. “It will be about a five-year phased out project.”
The remainder of the docks are in good condition to keep the slips open for the marina’s customers.
“We do whatever maintenance is needed on them,” he said. “We do our yearly general maintenance on them to make sure they are passable and safe for our customers.”
People will see a difference between the C Dock and the original docks.
“The main difference is the manufacturer we chose to use, uses a galvanized steel truss system that means it is meant to withstand years and years of abuse,” Christensen said. “(With) our old docks, the wood that supported the docks had a foam float inside of it (and it) was all underneath the water. Where (with) this, the floats are a plastic poly float that have that same foam inside of them. So even if they were compromised, they would still hold there buoyancy.
“The expected life (span) is 50-plus years with minimal maintenance. This is a really nice dock system.”
Christen said to accommodate those boaters who were planning out the use of C Dock during the spring, he gave customers the option to use a comparable slip at Harbor View Marina or another slip at municipal marina until the C Dock was completed.
“We also gave them the option if they wanted a refund on their slip because the dock wasn’t done in a timely manner that they expected, we provided that option as well,” he said.
The dock will look a little different, according to Christensen because the finger piers are wider so this dock will comply with all ADA standards, and the gangway is 60-feet long.
Christensen said he was excited with the look of the new dock.
“We have been trying to get this project off the ground for a long time,” he said.
He added that with the funding through the waterway commission the city will finally be able to replace the older docks because the city was about to spend quite a bit of money on maintenance.