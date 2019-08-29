ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guardsman from Ludington is charged with murdering a 19-year-old seaman who was found dead along the shore of an Alaskan island.
The Coast Guard reported that 19-year-old Ethan Tucker, was charged Wednesday with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Charges include murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The charges came in the wake of a seven-month investigation, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.
Tucker is in custody in San Diego.
Kelch was found dead Jan. 27 along the shore of an island when their ship, the Munro, was docked in nearby Dutch Harbor. The charging document states he died of blunt-force trauma to the head.