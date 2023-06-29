Musician and songwriter Merrie Amsterburg is so excited about Ludington’s 150th anniversary that she wrote a song specifically for the occasion.
Amsterburg — a Ludington native who now resides in Boston — is planning to perform a celebratory song she wrote about the city’s sesquicentennial during the 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends festival in July.
The track’s working title is, simply, “The Ludington Song,” and it was written with the goal of getting Ludrock attendees to sing along and get as excited about the city’s anniversary as Amsterburg is.
“I wanted to write a song that I could get people to sing along with,” Amsterburg told the Daily News. “The idea is to get everybody singing.”
She said the song’s chorus — a series of la’s followed by the refrain, “We’re having fun in Ludington” — was written specifically to be appealing to listeners and easy to remember.
The verses invite residents and visitors alike to “take a walk on the beach,” and watch as the “Badger goes by.” The song predicts that Ludington is destined to spend another 150 years “shining strong like a beacon.”
“The lyrics are about how beautiful it is there, and what a great town it is. It was a great town to grow up in,” Amsterburg said. “It’s about community and what a beautiful place it is.”
Amsterburg put together a demo of the song and sent it to Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli, who thought it would be a perfect fit for Ludrock’s last hurrah.
Since the song is not available to stream or download, as only the demo exists, Amsterburg is planning to teach it to people “on the fly,” and bring a few friends on stage to help get a group singalong started.
She’ll be joined on stage by Dale Horowski on drums, Bill Kalina on bass and Peter Linton on guitar, and the group will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, during the first day of the weekend festival at Waterfront Park.