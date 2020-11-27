Rachel (Jensen) Faucett, Mason County Sports Hall of Fame 2019 inductee for tennis, recently released her own version of a playbook — one for open-ended play.
The crafting book, “The Handmade Charlotte Playbook,” is a combination of craft instructions, homemade games and kid-friendly recipes.
Faucett’s parents were elementary physical education teachers. Her dad coached football and tennis, and her mom coached gymnastics for Ludington Area Schools. She and her sister played tennis. There were a lot of playbooks around.
“Growing up, my parents had whistles around their necks,” she said.
So it made sense to call her own book, a guide to creativity, a playbook.
“It was almost a subconscious decision,” she said.
Her family moved to Atlanta, Ga., when she was in 10th grade. She met her husband Jonathan there.
“There were more opportunities for tennis (in Atlanta). We could play year-round,” she said.
Faucett lives with her husband and five kids on a farm in Georgia.
The book is the accumulation of years of experience, coming 10 years after she and her husband created the children’s craft brand, Handmade Charlotte.
Handmade Charlotte began with children’s clothing. Faucett made clothing for her children and took the one-of-a-kind pieces to craft fairs. The e-commerce website Etsy had just launched, and her husband put the items online.
She had been trying to come up with the perfect name for her brand when they went on a skiing trip. Her husband pointed to their daughter, just a baby, bundled up in the homemade clothing and said, “Look, it’s handmade Charlotte!”
Charlotte, their fourth child, is 13 now and proud to be known as “Handmade Charlotte.”
The Handmade Charlotte website, where Faucett wrote blog posts, was meant to support the clothing. When advertisers approached her, she said it made sense to switch to primarily DIY (do it yourself) content, where craft instructions are made available for free.
“It started as a blog to connect with fellow creatives and it morphed into DIY,” she said. “We were a small table-top manufacturer. It was easier to give away the instructions and monetize the website. Whatever popped into my head, I could create, write instructions for and publish that same day.”
Faucett was asked to write articles for Better Homes & Gardens. Then she was offered the chance to develop a line of children’s clothing for Anthropology. She was a Pinterest ambassador at one point.
Handmade Charlotte is now a household name, having developed products for Pottery Barn and featured on Martha Stewart. Handmade Charlotte designs can be found in many big box stores.
“We don’t follow trends, we set trends at Handmade Charlotte,” Faucett said.
Her interest in crafting goes back to her childhood, when she was obsessed with Childcraft’s “Make and Do Vol. 9.”
“It was a huge part of my childhood. I took all the soap in the house to carve the turtle (in the Childcraft book),” she said.
Her husband was also into crafting and when putting the Handmade Charlotte book together, they debated where the submarine activity was located in the Childcraft book. As it turned out, the version he grew up with was different from hers.
Faucett’s aunt is also a “basket-weaving master” and influenced her love of arts and crafts.
After Faucett retired as a pro tennis player, having played from 1990 to 1997, she “started crafting with the intensity of a professional athlete.”
Her vision of “open-ended play” is built into the book. With more than 100 activities sorted alphabetically and by holiday, she said the book is as much about inspiration as instruction.
“Open-ended play is important for the development of children’s minds,” she said. “The book is a starting point for that open-ended play experience.”
She emphasized that the book is for encouraging the process of creativity.
“As I was making the book, I didn’t want to focus to be that end result that you see in the photographs. A lot of craft books are like that. I wanted it to be about the process,” she said. “People might not have all the materials, though I picked materials that are easy to find. (And) those people who write the books have been crafting for 20 years! I don’t want people to say, ‘I can’t do it, I’m not artistic.’ No! You can do it.”
Faucett said the instructions are clear if people want the picture-perfect craft, but there is value in the beginning and middle of making a craft.
“There is also value in moving on to the next craft... without finishing the first one,” she said. “Focus on thinking while manipulating the materials.”
It’s the act of crafting that she wants people to enjoy as much as being able to say, “Look what I made!”
“It’s a no-fail exercise,” she said.
Faucett said the book celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Handmade Charlotte. It also comes at a time when people are looking for a creative outlet.
Penguin Random House, which published the book, approached Handmade Charlotte about writing it two years ago and it was quite the feat to put it together. Unlike her website, what’s in the book is permanent and can’t be tweaked.
“I had more than 150 projects that I wanted to include,” she said. “We really had to edit it down.”
The release date was moved up because of the recent demand for crafting books.
“With the world-wide pandemic, people started crafting. Pinterest is winning the pandemic. The publisher called and asked if we could get it together earlier,” she said. “People have the time to sit down and craft. It gives kids something to do and help with the boredom.”
She said since the coronavirus pandemic began, she noticed her own children have been creating more, too.
“We aren’t running around as much,” she said. “I walked in just the other day and my daughter was sitting at the table, hand-lettering Thanksgiving Day cards.”
Her oldest is 20 and youngest is 10 years old. She said they are all mini versions of her and her husband.
“They’re always into a project,” she said.
Since the book was released in October, it has topped the Amazon charts in several categories. There was a book tour planned, but it has since moved online.
“It’s a different year, different landscape to publish a book. We had a 16 to 20 city book tour that was canceled. With the election and the pandemic... we want to be sensitive to what’s going on,” she said.
But the book can provide a bright spot in people’s lives.
“Crafting makes people happy,” she said. “It comes as a welcome relief amidst all the extremes and scary unknowns.”
She said most of the marketing for the book is being done through social media.
“We just keep rolling,” she said.
When asked about doing something for Ludington, whether in person at a later date or online, she said she would like nothing more.
“Ludington is my favorite city,” she said.
Though she loves all the activities in the book, the “Swiss Cheese,” made from foam core, might be her No. 1.
The “Super Sonic Sound Machine” and “Churro People” are close seconds.
“You can just flip through it and see what catches your eye,” she said.
Faucett said all the activities are original projects, though some are twists on classic crafts.
“The options are endless,” she said.
She hopes to continue making the books, perhaps as a series, and write a book on “identifying your own creative process.”
“The Handmade Charlotte Playbook” is for sale at all major book retailers.