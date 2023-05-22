Lincoln Aberegg, 12, took up the sport of baton twirling at the age of six, but his parents, 1994 Ludington High School graduates Megan (Schneider) and David Aberegg, never imagined that their son would be competing at the world championships in England this summer.
“Lincoln’s kindergarten teacher, who is now one of his coaches, brought batons into class for the kids to try,” Megan Aberegg said. “Lincoln decided after trying this in his kindergarten class that he wanted to join twirling.”
Lincoln, along with his parents and four other siblings, live in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, where he attends Bellefonte Area Middle School.
“Lincoln competes privately with M Twirling Team, under the direction of Matt and Meredith Freeman,” Aberegg said. “There are several levels of twirling based on the difficulty of tricks and skill level. The levels are novice, beginner, intermediate and advanced. Lincoln competes at the advanced level. There are state, regional and national competitions, as well as many other competitions that take place around the country. In order to compete at the national level, you must qualify at either the state or regional championships. From the national level, you qualify to compete at worlds.”
The National Twirling Championships, also known as AYOP (America’s Youth on Parade) take place every July at the University of Notre Dame. Aberegg said that in order to compete at Notre Dame, participants must qualify for their events at either their state or regional competitions. Not only did Lincoln qualify for the world championships, he also will be competing in another prestigious competition while he is in England.
“Lincoln qualified last year at nationals to compete at the world championships, which are being held in Liverpool, England, this August,” Aberegg said. “Lincoln will be competing at the junior men’s level, which includes ages 12-17. He will be competing in three different categories at the worlds: solo, two-baton and artistic twirl. Lincoln and his artistic pair and duet partner, Macie Schultz, will also be competing in another competition in England called the Nation’s Cup, which will also be held in August.”
Aberegg and her son will spend 12 days in England to attend the two competitions, and she stated that she is very excited for him to attend. They have been doing a lot of fundraising to be able to get him to England to be able to compete at this high level.
“We have been holding several different fundraisers in order to help offset the costs of Lincoln’s endeavor to the world twirling championships, such as candy bar sales, a hoagie sale, and an earring fundraiser through our friend Jeanne Willis’ company, Willis Design Co. We have also had generous individuals who have contributed to Lincoln’s fundraising. In addition, we have started a GoFundMe campaign for people to donate. The link is www.gofundme.com/support-lincoln-become-world-champion.”
Aberegg stated that Lincoln puts in countless hours each week at the gym practicing with his coaches and teammates, as well as having individual private lessons to work on his routines for the world championships.
“Lincoln currently holds the title of 2022 Men’s Preteen Grand National Twirling Champion,” Aberegg said. “He is also the 2023 Pennsylvania Men’s Preteen Solo Champion and Rhythmic Twirl Champion.”
Stating that she is so proud of Lincoln and his accomplishments, Aberegg also wanted to thank all the people from the Ludington community who have contributed to Lincoln’s success and helped cheer him on throughout his journey.
“Lincoln loves twirling for many reasons,” she said. “He has made amazing friendships with people near and far. Lincoln loves the challenges that twirling brings him also. It challenges him to continue to work hard and strive to improve on different skills and tricks, and pushes him to be better.”